What's going on with Unity? They just merged with a malware company?
Things look like they're going downhill for Unity, didn't think they'd stoop to this level: https://www.pcgamer.com/unity-is-merging-with-a-company-who-made-a-malware-installer/
undertoneSoftware Engineer
Actually crazy, this twitter thread is illuminating: https://twitter.com/sh4na/status/1547220546458361859?s=20&t=QwFI6WgSAfIQb2sNQTZ-eg
Mai72hsSoftware Engineer
I wish you could reply with gifs
*insert gasping man here*
