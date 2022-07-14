raisinbran in  
Software Engineer  

What's going on with Unity? They just merged with a malware company?

Things look like they're going downhill for Unity, didn't think they'd stoop to this level: https://www.pcgamer.com/unity-is-merging-with-a-company-who-made-a-malware-installer/

Unity is merging with a company who made a malware installer

Unity is merging with a company who made a malware installer

Unity, the company behind the multiplatform game engine of the same name, announced it has entered into an agreement to merge with IronSource. &quot;If you don&apos;t know ironSource,&quot; Unity&apos

pcgamer.com
2
1488
Sort by:
undertoneSoftware Engineer  
Actually crazy, this twitter thread is illuminating: https://twitter.com/sh4na/status/1547220546458361859?s=20&t=QwFI6WgSAfIQb2sNQTZ-eg
1
Mai72hsSoftware Engineer  
I wish you could reply with gifs

*insert gasping man here*

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,348