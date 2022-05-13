19g6vl0i55srw in
Microsoft negotiation
So I after completing the final interview loop a few days ago I was told that have an offer incoming from Microsoft for a Principal Software Engineer position (PNW based). I'd expect this is level 65. I'm meeting with the recruiter soon. I've not told them any salary expectations not have they told me anything.
Any advice for me going into this first discussion?
CybsecSecurity Software Engineer
What band is that for?
220k base
140k sign on (90k 1st year, 50k 2nd)
600k sign on stock
Yearly bonus is TBD but 0-40% of base (will plan on 20)
Yearly stock award tbd