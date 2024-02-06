Ddfgedjshaua in
How much salary should you target if you were laid off?
I’m interviewing actively these days and still struggling with this question - What’s your desired salary range? So far I’m telling them I haven’t decided yet. At my previous company my base salary was 170k and stock options about 70k per year. So around 240k range excluding 401k and inherent health benefits. From my understanding people bump 20% of their salary when they switch jobs, but in my case it is different. Given my status as unemployed and job market. I need to prepare how much I am willing to take a paycut. Stock-wise my employer was already public, so it also feels a different case since start ups, stock options mostly turn out to be blank paper. So realistically, I’m only seeing the base salary in cash as a meaningful comparable. Having said that, what do you guys think about the situation? So far I’m willing to take up to 30% base salary cut given the job market is bad and I don’t know where I will end up. Thank you for checking in.
Instead of saying you haven't decided, you could ask them what's their approved salary range. That should give you a good understanding and not to quote anything higher than their range.
I agree with this. Just say that this is a unique market situation and if they have a range they're willing to share, that'll help you anchor your expectations more. It's fine to just be honest and say you're not sure yet either but that you'd like to find out more about the interview process. Similarly to candidates, recruiters don't want to lose out on a strong candidate if their approved range is too low, so they ask the question first to ensure that you have similar expectations and that you can move forward. You'd be surprised at some of the salary ranges recruiters get from candidates sometimes that takes them completely out of play. I've hired a lot of engineers in the past and sometimes would get entry level engineers asking for like $300k and when I told them our range was closer to $110k, they'd back out. No harm no foul there, but if you're expecting something like that, it's not worth it for me to put you through the process.
