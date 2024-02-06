How much salary should you target if you were laid off?

I’m interviewing actively these days and still struggling with this question - What’s your desired salary range? So far I’m telling them I haven’t decided yet. At my previous company my base salary was 170k and stock options about 70k per year. So around 240k range excluding 401k and inherent health benefits. From my understanding people bump 20% of their salary when they switch jobs, but in my case it is different. Given my status as unemployed and job market. I need to prepare how much I am willing to take a paycut. Stock-wise my employer was already public, so it also feels a different case since start ups, stock options mostly turn out to be blank paper. So realistically, I’m only seeing the base salary in cash as a meaningful comparable. Having said that, what do you guys think about the situation? So far I’m willing to take up to 30% base salary cut given the job market is bad and I don’t know where I will end up. Thank you for checking in.