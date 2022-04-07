19g6vl1o0dokd in
Uber SWE Internship Process
Hello! I have a second interview with Uber for a Software Engineering Internship this summer and was wondering if anyone had a unique experience that might better help me prepare. The first interview was a standard LC question (Medium-Hard), and I was wondering if I should expect a system design question for the second interview or if it was likely going to be another LC medium-hard. Thanks!
guinessSoftware Engineer
It’s been a while for me (2019 internship), but it was just another LC for me
