At AWS, what is difference between PMT and PMT-ES?
At AWS, what is the difference between PMT and PMT-ES? One is Product Manager, Technical and the other is Product Manager, Technical, External Services. There is little to no information out there on what the key role and responsibility differences are between PMT and PMT-ES. I read PMT-ES pays more, but what are the additional responsibilities and differences a PMT-ES has over a standard PMT role? Any insight would be much appreciated,
As a PMT-ES, your stakeholders include external customers and partners. Additional responsibilities relate to stakeholder management in external-customer facing role.
