Rejected at Google because of one “No Hire”, totally depressed

After one month of prep (took PTO from my current employer), I got three “Strongly Hire” in the behavioral interview and two of the technical interview.





Screwed up in 4th interview only and it led to my rejection.





Recruiter told me I can reapply next year.





I’m totally depressed as I put a lot of efforts and did very well in three interviews.





I really wanted this job as I’m currently a vendor at MS and my contract ends at September.





#tech #google #interview