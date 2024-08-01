TechGeek99 in
Rejected at Google because of one “No Hire”, totally depressed
After one month of prep (took PTO from my current employer), I got three “Strongly Hire” in the behavioral interview and two of the technical interview.
Screwed up in 4th interview only and it led to my rejection.
Recruiter told me I can reapply next year.
I’m totally depressed as I put a lot of efforts and did very well in three interviews.
I really wanted this job as I’m currently a vendor at MS and my contract ends at September.
YournotthatguySoftware Engineer
At the end of the day it’s just a job. Sure preparation is taxing but please don’t let rejection consume you. Correct your mistake and continue applying/prepping. You’ve got this!
