Unprecedented Times Calls for Mid-Year 2023 Salary Report

Hey Levels Founders,





The market has been moving so rapidly with all these layoffs from an f-ton of tech companies and the salary data has changed so drastically-- could you release a Mid-Year Salary Report in 2023 at the end of July? Amazon announced a change in its comp structure. I would like to see what percent change has happened. This 2023 Mid-Year Salary Report would only be a one-time thing. I am worried a year is too much time because the salary landscape will have radically transformed to the negative.