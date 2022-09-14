jdh56osn in
Am I underpaid as a SWE?
Base: 185k
Bonus: 10%
Cash equivalent for stock: 17k/yr
Stocks: 13k/4 yrs
YOE: PhD(not in CS related field)+3.5
TC: 223k
Location: Bay Area.
javrapperSoftware Engineer
You have a decent salary even when compared to Bay Area. You should be fine. There are a lot of TC chasers who would think otherwise.
jdh56osnSoftware Engineer
My spouse makes about 142k (TC) making the HHI 365k. We are really struggling to buy even a townhome or a condo in the Bay Area.
