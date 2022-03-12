Siya in
Deliveroo Software Engineer
Anyone here works at Deliveroo? I have received an offer for L4 Software Engineer and wanted to know what people think about them, culture and WLB
PerrierSoftware Engineer
They're definitely hiring a lot, but I hear mixed things about them. Main issue brought up was that management doesn't treat engineering as product people, and so it feels like you're very removed from the company's decisions. Just a trickle down of what needs to be completed (not that many other companies aren't like that)
SiyavashFrontend Software Engineer
Thanks a lot for your comment. As you said most companies are like that anyways, I’m just worried about my WLB because at the moment I am really “chilled” but the work is not challenging anymore and since I’m in my early years of career I don’t want to stay in a place where I’m not learning much
