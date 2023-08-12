BrooklynBroke in
Companies with highest base salary
Outside of Netflix and HFTs(HRT, Citadel, 2sig), which companies have the highest base salary per position like senior software engineer?
chilloutbruhSoftware Engineer
My company pays 160k base, plus quarterly bonus 6%-12%) comes out to 175k average TC for Full-Stack SDE 3 (First senior level), 100% remote, truly unlimited PTO, no more than 40 hours a week and great culture. New hire so PM for the company name so I don’t get canned.
chilloutbruhSoftware Engineer
For perspective, the ranks for IC employees are something like
SDE1 120-140k (1-3 YOE)
SDE2 140-160k (4-8 YOE)
SDE3 160-180k (8-10 YOE)
SDE4 180-200k (10-12 YOE)
Lead SDE - 200-220k (10-12 YOE)
Staff SDE - 220-280k (10-12 YOE)
Principal SDE - 280-400k (10-12 YOE)
For me:
TC 175k
YOE 4
