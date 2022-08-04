19g616l11sr2s8 in  
Product Manager  

Salary expectation for a Lead PM role at Grab Singapore?

I interviewed at Grab for Lead PM and now they are asking me to share my salary expectation range. 

Currently I work in India. Any suggestions  on what should me my salary expectation?
AnoninsgProduct Manager  
At least SGD 130K per year, I'd say. Actually you could ask for higher considering its a Lead PM role. But I don't know how they split their CTC, so the bonus component could be separate from the 130K base.

PS I don't work at Grab but i knew someone who worked there has shared salary in this range.
19g616l11sr2s8Product Manager  
I checked with few of my colleagues. The salary is in the range of 170K SGD (I am assuming it is Base+Bonus + RSU) but my expectations are on higher side. Is there any other online repo/group which can help me get a fair idea.

