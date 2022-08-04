19g616l11sr2s8 in
Salary expectation for a Lead PM role at Grab Singapore?
I interviewed at Grab for Lead PM and now they are asking me to share my salary expectation range.
Currently I work in India. Any suggestions on what should me my salary expectation?
I checked with few of my colleagues. The salary is in the range of 170K SGD (I am assuming it is Base+Bonus + RSU) but my expectations are on higher side. Is there any other online repo/group which can help me get a fair idea.
