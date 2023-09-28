Iphone14p in
Is it a good idea to ask for reloaction to Europe to my Manager?
I have been thinking of moving to Europe. My girlfriend lives in Paris, and I am here in the US. I make 102k, and mostly I save. I dont have a car; my main expense is my rent. I have worked remotely from Europe quite a few times, but now my company is asking me to be back in the office, which I am delaying. I think I am out of excuses and really wanna be close to my girlfriend, and we plan to get engaged next year. What should I do in this case? Should I ask my manager for relocation to Europe? Is it a good idea? I am a little bit afraid as I am not an American citizen. I am working on F1 visa post-opT, and I dont know how to approach it. It seems like I dont have any power here. Meanwhile, I am also looking for jobs in Europe.
Now, assuming you square away all those doubts, I recommend having a few prospects both domestically and in Europe before approaching your manager. In the event they react badly, you at least want to have another job option. It’s up to you if you want to have an offer or not, but i recommend it at least be interviewing when you speak to tie manager. Regardless of when, if you like your company, you’ll want to open by saying you want to stay and that you’re looking for a way do that while also being closer to people you live in Europe. Your chances are better if they already have employees there or your contributions have been exceptional. Good luck.