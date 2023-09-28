Is it a good idea to ask for reloaction to Europe to my Manager?

I have been thinking of moving to Europe. My girlfriend lives in Paris, and I am here in the US. I make 102k, and mostly I save. I dont have a car; my main expense is my rent. I have worked remotely from Europe quite a few times, but now my company is asking me to be back in the office, which I am delaying. I think I am out of excuses and really wanna be close to my girlfriend, and we plan to get engaged next year. What should I do in this case? Should I ask my manager for relocation to Europe? Is it a good idea? I am a little bit afraid as I am not an American citizen. I am working on F1 visa post-opT, and I dont know how to approach it. It seems like I dont have any power here. Meanwhile, I am also looking for jobs in Europe.