bobbytrick in  
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer  

Is QA a dying role in the industry?

Hi All,


Last month, my company laid off 25% of its staff, with almost its entire QA department.


A friend confirmed their employer too laid off 20% of its staff and 90% of its QA's.


Is this role dying out?


What do you think is a better role to transition to if one was working in that specialization?


Thanks

1
1022
msftanonSoftware Engineer  
Yes. Lots of devs now do QA and DevOps work on top of SWE responsibilities
