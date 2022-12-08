bobbytrick in
Is QA a dying role in the industry?
Hi All,
Last month, my company laid off 25% of its staff, with almost its entire QA department.
A friend confirmed their employer too laid off 20% of its staff and 90% of its QA's.
Is this role dying out?
What do you think is a better role to transition to if one was working in that specialization?
Thanks
1
1022
Sort by:
msftanonSoftware Engineer
Yes. Lots of devs now do QA and DevOps work on top of SWE responsibilities
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,440