Referrals Required : Laid Off

Hi I got laid off recently and I am on 60 days grace period to find another job . Please do help me by referrals for US positions. About me 8 years of solid backend engineering experience in building scalable Microservices from scratch with Cloud(Aws,GCP). Solid understanding on distributed systems and have worked in early stage startup , mid size startup , and also on large enterprises . Plz help me