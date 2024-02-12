humbleperson in
Referrals Required : Laid Off
Hi I got laid off recently and I am on 60 days grace period to find another job . Please do help me by referrals for US positions. About me 8 years of solid backend engineering experience in building scalable Microservices from scratch with Cloud(Aws,GCP). Solid understanding on distributed systems and have worked in early stage startup , mid size startup , and also on large enterprises . Plz help me
messiahno37Product Manager
I will help you, what kind of positions are you looking for?
