Salary at Netflix

How accurate is the salary data for Netflix mentioned in Levels.fyi?? Most of the salary data for Netflix is shown as more than $350K and vary till $900k with base salary only without RSUs/Bonus part of it? However the employer database for Software Engineer in other govt sites are showing very diff results which is less then $250k for Senior Software Engg with Base/RSUs and Bonus? Is this Salary info for Netflix is correct??