Salary at Netflix
How accurate is the salary data for Netflix mentioned in Levels.fyi?? Most of the salary data for Netflix is shown as more than $350K and vary till $900k with base salary only without RSUs/Bonus part of it? However the employer database for Software Engineer in other govt sites are showing very diff results which is less then $250k for Senior Software Engg with Base/RSUs and Bonus? Is this Salary info for Netflix is correct??
Software Engineer
If you can handle the stress of being let go at any moment, then do it. If not, tread carefully if you get an offer.