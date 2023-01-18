19g6vl2w4kaxq in  
Backend Software Engineer  

Salary at Netflix

How accurate is the salary data for Netflix mentioned in Levels.fyi?? Most of the salary data for Netflix is shown as more than $350K and vary till $900k with base salary only without RSUs/Bonus part of it? However the employer database for Software Engineer in other govt sites are showing very diff results which is less then $250k for Senior Software Engg with Base/RSUs and Bonus? Is this Salary info for Netflix is correct??

BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst  
Remember my friends the comp is mind blowing, but you have to deliver A+ work and there is no room for late delivery or mistakes. You have to be able to handle your stuff without supervision.

If you can handle the stress of being let go at any moment, then do it. If not, tread carefully if you get an offer.
afd18Software Engineer  
