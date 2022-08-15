aaron in
Distributed Systems Engineer Career Advice
Going to be finishing undergrad in a couple months. Super into distributed systems and have done some related research last year, and I would like to work on deploying and developing real systems in industry. A lot of the people in the field that I met were all academics. Is it feasable to get a roll like this in industry right after undergrad? Or are these mostly senior positions?
I’d start in a more generalist role such as simply backend. And then hone into specific things like distributed systems. As you find the problems you really like to solve you’ll naturally drift in that direction. Would also try to join an infrastructure team at a tech company to have the best pathway.
