Is it completely unreasonable to aim for a promotion in 12 months as an analyst?
ghdgbvsa244Project Manager
Unreasonable? Maybe. Depends on whether you have a relationship with your managers and also if that was in your career discussion at some point. Wouldnt advise walking into your review with that expectation unless you've got an idea it's even doable.
Sooidiisn86Technical Recruiter
Agreed. Think it comes off as inexperienced and delusional if no prior convo was had about promotions in general.
