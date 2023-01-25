Samuel in  
Hello guys, I have been offered H1B visa from a US company, but after going deeper about how it works looks like all is based off a lottery. Is there something I can do on my end to increase the chances of winning this lottery? 
Yeah, they call it a lottery for a reason unfortunately. A higher degree helps for sure.
I think you will go to different pool from bachelor if you have advanced degree.

