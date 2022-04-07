Meta time to offer

19g6ul1n3cd7e in
I had my final interview for a position with Meta almost three weeks ago and have still not heard from the recruiter. Is that normal? I applied for a second position as well and had a terrible technical interview and in that case heard from the recruiter within a couple of days that I wasn’t selected for that position. But the career site still has me in the running for the first. I’m just wondering if it usually takes this long.
Roughly a week for me. SWE
