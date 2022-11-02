pu41mkYy7d2 in
The Big Tech bubble burst is here
Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft have lost a combined total of $350 billion off their market cap this year based on their third quarter earnings reports and it wont get any better. I don't think we really understood or appreciated the impact inflation, the war, COVID, and climate change has had on our bubble until now. Are you guys worried because apparently its not gonna get any better for a year.
4
2564
Sort by:
ungajackSoftware Engineer
I will add a correction, just because is important in anyone's life, future, etc. It was the COVID response, government who did it and also, their response to a climate change that is NOT a crisis. Sorry to bring a little of politics but unfortunate, is the key cause of so many problems.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,422