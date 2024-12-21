Is it possible to transition into DS/DE without CS degree?

As the title says, I'm looking for tips on how to transition into tech, if possible. For context I have a non CS/Statistics degree and managed to pivot into a programming role 2 years ago, using SAS, R and small Python. I think I'm pretty good at picking up the technical side of programming (got promoted one year into the job) and got exposure to things like application development process, dev-ops, CI/CD.





Aside from self-studying other languages and frameworks will I need a masters in CS or Stat/Maths to stand a chance? Or can a small army of certifications suffice? If it is relevant at all I am 30.



