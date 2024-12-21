Fillorian in
Is it possible to transition into DS/DE without CS degree?
As the title says, I'm looking for tips on how to transition into tech, if possible. For context I have a non CS/Statistics degree and managed to pivot into a programming role 2 years ago, using SAS, R and small Python. I think I'm pretty good at picking up the technical side of programming (got promoted one year into the job) and got exposure to things like application development process, dev-ops, CI/CD.
Aside from self-studying other languages and frameworks will I need a masters in CS or Stat/Maths to stand a chance? Or can a small army of certifications suffice? If it is relevant at all I am 30.
Thank you for the reply, it fills me with some hope at least. I do see the odd posting where there's some hint of being open to different backgrounds but it's quite rare.
If you happen to have any contacts looking for people like this I would love to talk with them.
You absolutely can and will be hired without a formal DS degree. Just ensure you have some DS certs, not for your employer to see, but so that you can have the confidence to discuss the work with your working-peers without personal doubt or confusion with the lexicon.
Good luck to ya!
PS. As a previous DevOps hiring manager at a FAANG, I can tell you, I 100% prefer to hire motivated, career shifting applicants over 20-something early career folks.
Only after gaining experience in the real world do we know what we really want. A kid that went to school for CS or DS, isn’t going to enjoy doing it from 30-60 yo.