How do you find a good Accountant?

Honestly just a pretty straightforward Q. I'm a guy (29M) who makes a good chunk of change and invests it for the future (into myself and a wide array of assets) as well as donations and other deductibles. Life is hard and you never know when you are going to need to liquidate that rainy day fund!

I'm a little tired of doing my own taxes and USA tax law is complex, so I'd like to hire someone that is knowledgeable and patient. I have questions about side hustles and some of the new-fangled assets that we find ourselves using nowadays (DeFi, NFTs...etc).

I'd love to get a referral, but that is hard to verify, any suggestions on how to go about finding someone for this would be greatly appreciated!