ZTrope90 in
NDAs and Severance?
Anyone get pressured into signing an NDA to get your severance? Apparently, that's now unenforceable.
https://www.axios.com/2023/02/21/severance-agreement-speak-out-laid-off-nlrb
ab189c00eSoftware Engineer
Interesting, the few folks in my circle who've been laid off have actually had their NDA's/Non-competes waived. Seems like companies could either go two ways, double down and pay less severance since they don't have an incentive to pay more anymore, or pay more to try and mitigate any trash talking from former employees.
