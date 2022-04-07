19g616kynbxsut in  
Software Engineer  

Servicenow IC3 offer review

I would like to ask for opinions regarding a verbal offer I have received. I'm thinking of pushing the RSU values higher since there isn't a signon bonus. The benefits are also average so thinking of asking for more rsu to make up the difference.


Thanks

company icon
ServiceNow
Sr. Software Engineer
Kirkland/Seattle
Total per year
$330K
Level
IC3
Base
$180K
Total stock grant
$150K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
CoffeeplsSolution Architect  
I would try to negotiate for a bit more like see if you can get a sign-on bonus.
