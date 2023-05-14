KGS23 in
Has anyone joined company with lesser CTC than current CTC after 6 months of career break.
Due to personal reasons quit job and after few months of break didn't get offers that even matching my current CTC. Joined a company with 20% less. Will that be an impact in future ?
YOE 13, Data Engineering.
craigneelSoftware Engineer
no. no one asks about your current salary. if they ask you don't have to reveal.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
It's actually against the law in many US States for a company to use your previous total compensation as an anchor for your new total compensation. You can look up State Salary History bans for a list of states. It obviously doesn't always stop recruiters from asking, but if you know it's against the law, it's a lot easier to push back.
