Salary transparency

Mozilla started to post salary ranges in the job posting not only for certain US states that require so. Here's an example:





https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/careers/position/gh/4687408/





Note that Canada does not require salary ranges to be posted in the job posting at the moment.





If you know about the salary range beforehand, how would we use Level.fyi's salary negotiation service? In addition, how to answer the salary expectation question?