Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) requirements

Hi,

I need some advice on this, appreciate your response on this.





I am an SRE working mainly on APM and data engineering/analytics on dynatrace and splunk. I started my career as java/j2ee developer and moved onto SRE after implementing several java/j2ee applications into production.





Experience: Total 15 years, 8 as java developer and 7 as sre.

I am looking to get an SRE job at Google, Microsoft or Oracle cloud.





Please suggest what would be SRE job requirements or interview in the above companies for my experience and what should i prepare on (like DS, leetcode or system design etc)

Thanks very much