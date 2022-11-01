fecklesselector in
Solutions Architect or ML Engineer?
Hi all,
I'm considering two offers. One is for an ML engineer (MLE) role (building on years of history in this area) and the other is for a solutions architect (SA).
MLE is hot and always will be. SA is important and always will be. Will I be able to go back to MLE if i spend time as a SA?
11
3348
Sort by:
canaryyellowSoftware Engineer
ML is getting more and more specialized so I'd say probably not. SA is important since its customer facing, but having the ML skills will always make you an attractive SA candidate. Just depends on what you want to spend more time doing.
8
gotitData Analyst
Agree this
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,422