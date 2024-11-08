Internship Offer Advice

Poll

Hi! I'm a sophomore CS student, currently deciding between 3 offers for SWE internships in the summer but narrowed down to 2. My long-term goal is to work for a major tech company, exploring AI/ML/full-stack/DevOps roles.





I want to choose an internship that will best set me up for an internship at those larger tech companies next year and eventually a full-time role.





Total compensation for Lockheed Martin and T. Rowe Price would even out to be about the same, despite T. Rowe paying more per hour.

Lockheed has a more recognizable name (F100 while T. Rowe is not on the F500 list), but I’ve heard that fintech provides a more direct pathway to major tech companies than defense.





Lockheed Martin: SWE Intern, Mount Laurel, NJ, estimated entry-level TC: $87k

T. Rowe Price: SWE Intern, Baltimore, MD, estimated entry-level TC: $103k





Any advice would be appreciated, thank you! :)