DarkSchneider in
AWS Senior Security Engineer loop interview
Can somebody help me out and guide me on how to prepare for the L6 loop interview stage. I have gone through the Leadership principles and have examples for most of the LP's. Just wanted to known if there are any tips on how to ensure I'm not down levelled. Basically on how to shape my answers.
Any help or tips regarding the technical or behavioural questions are much appreciated.
1
1368
Sort by:
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
Scope, breadth, and depth of your experience will play a big factor in determining your level. I know Amazon L6 is their Senior level for roles, so they'll look for experience working cross functionally globally, that you've lead high impact projects with large scopes, etc. I'd recommend making sure the examples you plan to share to answer the LP questions have a lot of impact.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,513