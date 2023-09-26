Help with resume or referral for Product Management Jobs!

I'm looking for a product manager job and hope to connect with experienced PMs for mentorship.

Quick about me:





- I have around 9 years of experience within technology in various realms including operations, systems engineering, information security, consulting, architecture, and cloud infrastructure.

-Transitioning to Product with about 1 year of experience working for digital banking products.

-Finance domain expertise for over 4 years.

- Have worked on high visibility projects for senior leadership worth 900M+

- Consistently worked on multiple projects and delivered great results.

- Have got the basics of product management down like user stories, road mapping, solution backend designing, stakeholder management, regulations, security, and compliance.

- Have got <1 experience in B2B and B2C product launches

- Looking to move into a tech/software company or a startup

- Open to remote or onsite (based in Canada)

Would anyone be able to help with a referral to and Product or Program Manager job?