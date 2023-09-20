phauglin in
Citadel recruiter asking for current comp
A recruiter is asking for my current comp for a job offer for a hedge fund in London and I cannot decide whether I should lie and bump it up a bit, be honest and risk getting way below market, or just not provide it at all.
The trouble is that I don't live in the UK so my current comp isn't up there with the top offers in London and I fear being seen as less valuable than I am.
Citadel with bonus is roughly 200k GBP, my TC is ~70k GBP at a big tech company but in a much cheaper country. What are your thoughts?
They clearly specified that until I provide all the necessary details they won't start presenting me to the clients and it doesn't really feel like I can avoid answering anymore. Thanks for your input
