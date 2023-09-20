Citadel recruiter asking for current comp

A recruiter is asking for my current comp for a job offer for a hedge fund in London and I cannot decide whether I should lie and bump it up a bit, be honest and risk getting way below market, or just not provide it at all.





The trouble is that I don't live in the UK so my current comp isn't up there with the top offers in London and I fear being seen as less valuable than I am.





Citadel with bonus is roughly 200k GBP, my TC is ~70k GBP at a big tech company but in a much cheaper country. What are your thoughts?