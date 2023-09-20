phauglin in  
Software Engineer  

Citadel recruiter asking for current comp

A recruiter is asking for my current comp for a job offer for a hedge fund in London and I cannot decide whether I should lie and bump it up a bit, be honest and risk getting way below market, or just not provide it at all.


The trouble is that I don't live in the UK so my current comp isn't up there with the top offers in London and I fear being seen as less valuable than I am.


Citadel with bonus is roughly 200k GBP, my TC is ~70k GBP at a big tech company but in a much cheaper country. What are your thoughts?

EYEDEETENTANGOSoftware Engineer at Nvidia 
If they know what country and role you are in, they already know what you make. Lying isn’t going to help.

I would approach it more straightforward than that. “I want market wages” said PC.
13
phauglinSoftware Engineer  
They clearly specified that until I provide all the necessary details they won't start presenting me to the clients and it doesn't really feel like I can avoid answering anymore. Thanks for your input
2

