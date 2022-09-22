huckleberryfiona in
According to LinkedIn, we are the happiest people when it comes to pay
Saw a graphic that said 62% of PMs and 60% of "Engineers" are happy with their compensation. The roles tied to tech and financial services generally did well.
Do you guys/gals feel like you're well compensated? Y/N
PS: Sadly, educators felt the worst with only 39% feeling well-compensated. For the future of our country, we gotta pay teachers more AND keep them safe.
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
We're definitely well compensated, but I do think we are in a specialized field where the supply of good talent is lower than the demand so we have the leverage to do it
