I'll probally go into a community college then transfer into a 4-year to get my bs for cs. But my question is it possible that I can get an internship during my 2 years at cc? If so, how?
heyitsluComputer Science
It is possible. I've had friends in CC and already got an internship at Capital One. I would recommend starting early with self-projects so that your resume does not look too empty.
heyitsluComputer Science
Also, in case it is tough to find one as a CC student (due to the bad economy or whatever reason), you can always take more classes so that your workload is lighter when you transfer to uni. So then you can do off-season internships (Spring/Winter or Fall). I did 5 internships within 2 years thanks to this plan.
