MSc in DS, CS, or Statistics
I did my undergraduate degree in Economics and have worked as a data analyst for 2 years before getting laid off this year. I always had plans for a bigger role (something more technical) and have thought about going back to school in the past. Since the layoff I've had more time to think about my career and where I want to focus so I ended deciding that graduate school was worth my time given that I had plenty of it (unemployed). I applied to several masters programmes in Data Science, Computer Science, and Statistics. I have also applied to a masters in Economics but I am least interested in that since I don't plan on becoming an Economist. Which of these masters programmes would be best for someone targeting the following roles: Data Scientist, Computer Vision Engineer, ML Engineer etc.
chuuj615
If you're looking into future work as a Data Scientist, Computer Vision Engineer, or ML Engineer, then the best all-around pick would have to be an MSc Computer Science. Depending on which university and program you actually take, an MSc CS will give you exposure to the right tech that would make you a generalist for all of these roles and, once you've decided more concretely on what you'd like to do, you could focus more effort on finding an internship or doing more coursework that aligns with those interests.
