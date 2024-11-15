MSc in DS, CS, or Statistics

Poll

I did my undergraduate degree in Economics and have worked as a data analyst for 2 years before getting laid off this year. I always had plans for a bigger role (something more technical) and have thought about going back to school in the past. Since the layoff I've had more time to think about my career and where I want to focus so I ended deciding that graduate school was worth my time given that I had plenty of it (unemployed). I applied to several masters programmes in Data Science, Computer Science, and Statistics. I have also applied to a masters in Economics but I am least interested in that since I don't plan on becoming an Economist. Which of these masters programmes would be best for someone targeting the following roles: Data Scientist, Computer Vision Engineer, ML Engineer etc.