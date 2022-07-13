W3n2fnGu3t5 in
How much importance do you put on your career?
More and more people (and companies) are talking about wlb, mental health, wellbeing, etc etc and I'm wondering how much importance you guys put on those things compared to like family, relationships, social life, hobbies, etc.
Atm, I think I spend about 60% of my free time studying, working, and trying to get a great job. I debug, read, follow news, listen to podcasts, etc. I'm graduating in December and I'm freaking out about everything. Any advice for how to prioritize things in life better?
I’m single and right now, I just want to earn as much as I can and save. This country is in turmoil for so many reasons and if push comes to shove, I want to have options.
To answer your question, don’t sacrifice your basic needs. So if that means you need to party, do it. If you need to exercise, make time for it. If you need time to do nothing, do that. You won’t ever get your time back so maximize your investment in job hunting as a function of your productivity and happiness.
