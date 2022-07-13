How much importance do you put on your career?

More and more people (and companies) are talking about wlb, mental health, wellbeing, etc etc and I'm wondering how much importance you guys put on those things compared to like family, relationships, social life, hobbies, etc.





Atm, I think I spend about 60% of my free time studying, working, and trying to get a great job. I debug, read, follow news, listen to podcasts, etc. I'm graduating in December and I'm freaking out about everything. Any advice for how to prioritize things in life better?