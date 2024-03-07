newdataboi in
How to start with Data Science?
Currently I'm in the first year of college doing Advanced Diploma in Computer Programming and Analysis. I don't have any bachelor's degree. I'm seeking to break into the Data Science field, but I'm struggling where to start with. Should I directly start working on making some projects? Or gain skills (from where?). Quite worried for the future ,whether is it to late for me? Will I make it? As the Job market seems to be in a bad position.
I have few doubts. Is advanced diploma good enough for getting a good job? How should I start social network learning? Is the Data science promissing future career?
There are job opening still without any degree requirements, so having some formal education will give you an advantage, even if it’s not a bachelors or advanced degree. Upskilling over your career will always be necessary, so at some point you may want to take advantage of employer benefits that cover the cost of a more advanced degree.