How to start with Data Science?

Currently I'm in the first year of college doing Advanced Diploma in Computer Programming and Analysis. I don't have any bachelor's degree. I'm seeking to break into the Data Science field, but I'm struggling where to start with. Should I directly start working on making some projects? Or gain skills (from where?). Quite worried for the future ,whether is it to late for me? Will I make it? As the Job market seems to be in a bad position.





I have few doubts. Is advanced diploma good enough for getting a good job? How should I start social network learning? Is the Data science promissing future career?



