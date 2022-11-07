19g616l0lmwvo9 in
Citadel
Please how is it like to be interviewed by Citadel as a software engineer ?How many rounds of interview and what do I need to expect ?
mizzleSoftware Engineer
I went the whole process and it seems like the most important thing they are looking for is knowledge in C++, object oriented concepts and a bonus if you have an interest in finance. They are interested in "raw intelligence" so don't be surprised if you get some random and super hard math problem or something.
