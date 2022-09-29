"Coded Bias" Receives News & Documentary Emmy® Awards Nomination

While conducting research on facial recognition technologies at the M.I.T. Media Lab, computer scientist Dr. Joy Buolamwini made the startling discovery that some algorithms could not detect dark-skinned faces or classify women with accuracy. This led to the harrowing realization that the very machine-learning algorithms intended to avoid prejudice are only as unbiased as the humans and historical data programming them.





If you haven't watched the doc, check it out. It's really enlightening





https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/documentaries/coded-bias/