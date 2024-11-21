How to find a job after 1.5 years of career gap

I cofounded a startup right after my college in june 2021. It's been good for two years. But after 2 years, due to some friction and difference of opinion, I had to quit in June 2023. After that I took a break for some time. Starting january 2024, I started applying for jobs, but haven't found any still. I applied through referrals and tried every other possible way. Applied to more than 500 companies. I hardly got 5 callbacks and 2 interviews.





One of the company that I attended their in-person interview was a very good fintech company. They had 5 rounds. I cleared all and during the HR round, they said I didn't meet their company standards without any proper feedback. I suspect that had to be something with my non linear career path.





I literally feel hopeless right now eventhough I am skilled. I am actively contributing to open source, doing leetcode and some small scale freelancing. Only if I could get an interview, I can prove myself. It's been almost 1.5 years since then.





I would appreciate any advice or criticisms.