useranonymous007
How to find a job after 1.5 years of career gap
I cofounded a startup right after my college in june 2021. It's been good for two years. But after 2 years, due to some friction and difference of opinion, I had to quit in June 2023. After that I took a break for some time. Starting january 2024, I started applying for jobs, but haven't found any still. I applied through referrals and tried every other possible way. Applied to more than 500 companies. I hardly got 5 callbacks and 2 interviews.
One of the company that I attended their in-person interview was a very good fintech company. They had 5 rounds. I cleared all and during the HR round, they said I didn't meet their company standards without any proper feedback. I suspect that had to be something with my non linear career path.
I literally feel hopeless right now eventhough I am skilled. I am actively contributing to open source, doing leetcode and some small scale freelancing. Only if I could get an interview, I can prove myself. It's been almost 1.5 years since then.
I would appreciate any advice or criticisms.
useranonymous007
Can't thank you enough. That's reassuring and insightful.
1. Nobody gives a fuck about your career gap, also it is not a career gap of you worked on your startup. Use it well in your CV!
2. You are looking for a job in one of the worst timings in Tech, its is pretty common to apply for more than 500 applications and not getting a response - If you have general skills - maybe add something new [ML, web3, quantum computing, management skills] while you are free.
3. Experience people in the industry will say here or on Blind that „keep going on there is light at the end of the tunnel“ - This is Very True - Tech goes through a shift every decade and some people have to pay the price for it - sadly you are one of them, but being in Tech means you can always cover and recover your losses for the time you didn’t work.
4. Getting rejected after 5 interviews - You need to understand few things about how hiring works, what does HR do, what executives think about employees, and the most important what the Investors want. Companies are very selective but on the otherhand it’s a strategy as well - Fake job? Future employee - just not able to hire right now? Fake loops to show it to the Government or the labour unions? Crowdsourcing information? HR is just bored?
So do not be depressed, just build some skills and work on your health. This time is going to push you more than other people your age, you will cover it up snd the Market will be much much much better in 2025.
AI Boom will subside a bit in the coming years. Tech will evolve. Engineers are needed!