palsgrafino in  
Product Manager  

Experience with "Free Agency" or similar recruiting services?

Does anyone have experience with Free Agency, the company that bills itself as a "tech talent agency" (or a similar service)?


They're essentially a candidate-side recruiting service that takes their fee from the candidate (once they're placed), as opposed to the employer.

freeagency.com
royalpieSoftware Engineer  
Seems interesting, but I feel like you need to be a director for this to make sense

