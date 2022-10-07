Vincent Chun Ming LAM in
London SE roles
Hi guys,
My name is Vincent and I have one year of exp in IBM.
I quitted and am starting my own startup.
I am immigrating to London and I am wondering if I failed at my startup, what’s the market like for Product Manager/SE?
What compensation can I expect?
2
2357
xe234afd0duAndroid Engineer
Did you look at this new salary page? There are some companies in the table you can reference as well. https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/locations/london-metro-area?city=12008
