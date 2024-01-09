Tips on how to be the best intern/new-grad candidate?

I want to know what I can do to strengthen my profile and make me the best possible candidate for companies in these countries. I am open to any company (startups, big tech, quant, etc) as long as the pay is good.





To give you a little background, I am currently a third-year undergraduate MEng Computer Science and Software Engineering student (in UAE). I will be moving to the UK for my final year (of a 4 year course).





I am looking for software engineering and/or data science internships and will eventually look for entry-level jobs after graduation as well. As of now, I am looking for job opportunities mainly in UK, but I am most definitely open to exploring opportunities in the other European countries, Australia, and Singapore as well.





So, I want to know what would make the best candidate in terms of application/interview process as well as going forward after I get my internship. How to make sure I get a full-time job there, etc.







Note: I would require sponsorship a year after graduation.





A little more background:

1. My course is an integrated Masters (meaning: it is a 4-year undergraduate program, but I will recieve a Masters in Engineering degree).

2. I have done only 1 remote software engineering summer internship. 😭





If you could recommend some countries where there is a good tech job market + short citizenship process (5-7 years), please let me know so I can look into it.





I want to make good money and I understand that I need to put in the effort, but I want to know which direction the efforts needs to go to. I want to be able to earn and set up for my future.





Thank you so much for all your help in advance 😊.