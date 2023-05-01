19g615l21ikptl in
Procore iOS interview
Hello All, I have a life coding interview with pro core technologies. What type of algorithm questions are asked?
1
1152
Sort by:
konpekiSoftware Engineer
I am not sure what specific questions they asked, but I had a friend go through interviews with them and he said it was pretty difficult, but they were more looking to figure out how you problem solve everything. So as long as you're able to explain your thought process and reason yourself around the question, you should be set.
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482