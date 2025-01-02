Exposing hiring scam: AI vetting companies

As a developer who’s wasted too much time on these platforms, I feel it's important to speak out. If you come across job listings from companies like:

Or any other "new age AI vetting" companies, stay away. These companies aren't interested in actually hiring talent. They're just after numbers to impress investors, and they’ll do whatever it takes to inflate their metrics. The job postings are vague, misleading, and often flat-out fake. Even when recruiters reach out, they won't have a real conversation—they’ll just send you a link to their website.

The worst part? Developers, especially those who are new or desperate for opportunities, end up wasting hours on these applications. You’ll fill out forms, take pointless "screening tests," and train their AI—only to realize too late that you’ve been played.

The whole process is a scam designed to make it look like these companies are doing something valuable, when in reality, they’re making the already broken hiring system even worse.

So, if you see these companies or others like them, report them. Don’t let them take up any more of your time. The hiring process is hard enough without these vultures trying to profit off our time and effort.

Let’s call out the bullshit and protect each other from falling for it.