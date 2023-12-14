Need some career advice

I recently recieved an offer for a software engineer position at Accenture Federal Services. The pay is 70k and although ive heard some bad things about accenture apparently Accenture Federal Services is completly different since they only work with goverment.





Right now im working as an RPA developer for 63k and the job isnt that satisfying.. i pretty much just drag and drop code blocks and it feels like im not really doing any software engineering... the company however is really great in terms of its work life balance and benefits





Im wondering if it would be a good idea to leave a good stable company for a consulting one. Althought the pay isnt huge i think the skills id learn there would be beneficial to my development as a software engineer... id appreciate any advice



