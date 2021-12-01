Saber in
Is it common to receive a sign on bonus?
How many of you guys actually got sign on bonuses? I have never gotten one (i've had one tech job and two non tech jobs) because I never knew about negotiation prior to finding this site. And it makes me so sad because I feel like I've missed out on SO MUCH MONEY.
I'm currently in a Fortune 500 so it's not even like my company is broke. They got money! I really wish every requisition came with at least a sign on bonus. I know asking companies to post the salary won't happen for as long as I'm alive. (Although I do see some startups starting to post their salaries and it seems to be somewhat mandatory to do it for jobs located in Colorado?)
9
1153
Sort by:
TaylorSoftware Engineer
Most of the time you have to ask. FANG companies might add them right away but many larger tech companies will provide them if you ask. I typically follow up on any offer with some type of email saying nice things and a line like, "Also, I realized you didnt mention a sign on bonus. What does that typically look like for this role?"
4
SaberSoftware Engineer
That is a clever and gentle way of asking. I like that. I won't let another offer slip by me again without a sign on bonus :(
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,346