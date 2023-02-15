qwertyCoder in
How ChatGPT works - detailed read
This is an incredibly detailed read on how ChatGPT works. I found it super informative. A few parts went over my head to be honest but it was still enlightening.
https://writings.stephenwolfram.com/2023/02/what-is-chatgpt-doing-and-why-does-it-work/
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Whoa, I didn't even realize that was the guy who created WolframAlpha. Saved my tail a bunch in college, haha. Definitely saving this to read for later!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Also adding this in case anyone else was interested (and to save lol). Talks about WoflramAlpha and ChatGPT https://writings.stephenwolfram.com/2023/01/wolframalpha-as-the-way-to-bring-computational-knowledge-superpowers-to-chatgpt/
