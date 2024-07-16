I’m not sure how to land my next PM role anymore

PM with 4 years in product and 1.5 in engineering. I'm currently a Manager, PM (senior PM or mid level PM in a generic market)





My company is extremely toxic. There's constant micro management and absolutely no autonomy. They require us to come to the office 5 days a week with 0 flexibility in timings.





I feel I'll be stuck in my career if I stay here any longer. But, as someone on a VISA, it's getting harder everyday to even get an interview call.





Any guidance or support would be highly appreciated.





Sincerely,

A helpless burnt out passionate PM



