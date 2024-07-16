pmrizz in
I’m not sure how to land my next PM role anymore
PM with 4 years in product and 1.5 in engineering. I'm currently a Manager, PM (senior PM or mid level PM in a generic market)
My company is extremely toxic. There's constant micro management and absolutely no autonomy. They require us to come to the office 5 days a week with 0 flexibility in timings.
I feel I'll be stuck in my career if I stay here any longer. But, as someone on a VISA, it's getting harder everyday to even get an interview call.
Any guidance or support would be highly appreciated.
Sincerely,
A helpless burnt out passionate PM
If it helps, you're definitely not alone in thinking like this, I myself have gone through similar feelings and pressure. I don't have too much specific advice, but there was this thread here that seemed to help a lot of people with their PM job search. Best of luck! https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/I8JfaP/how-to-bag-a-faang-pm-offer-in-2024
1
