GM offering to buyout a portion of its salaried workers
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2023/03/09/gm-offers-u-s-staff-voluntary-separation-program-in-cost-cut-drive-cuts/69989152007/
Attempting to avoid layoffs by offering voluntary options, hopefully enough take it so they can actually avoid layoffs
ZTrope90Product Designer
Hm, I wonder what the packages look like. I know Amazon also had a voluntary release option late last year before they want ham on the layoffs.
1
VistaProgram Manager
I saw in another article it was like 1 month of pay for every year of service. And they're only offering it to folks with 5+ years of service, so minimum 5 months pay? Seems pretty low, I wonder how many people there have actually been part of them for 5+ years.
